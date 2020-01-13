Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 619
Wild Teasel
The Teasel historically saw wide use in textile processing, providing a natural comb for cleaning, aligning and raising the nap on fabrics, particularly wool
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
4
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2269
photos
75
followers
14
following
169% complete
View this month »
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
13th January 2020 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teasel
Wylie
ace
Lovely dof
January 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
A beautiful image and wonderful dof!
January 14th, 2020
Peter
ace
@pusspup
Many thanks for finding the time to comment Wylie:)
January 14th, 2020
Peter
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much for your lovely comment Diana:)
January 14th, 2020
365 Project
