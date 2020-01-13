Previous
Wild Teasel by pcoulson
Photo 619

Wild Teasel

The Teasel historically saw wide use in textile processing, providing a natural comb for cleaning, aligning and raising the nap on fabrics, particularly wool
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lovely dof
January 14th, 2020  
A beautiful image and wonderful dof!
January 14th, 2020  
@pusspup Many thanks for finding the time to comment Wylie:)
January 14th, 2020  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much for your lovely comment Diana:)
January 14th, 2020  
