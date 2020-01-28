Sign up
Photo 634
Bad Weather
Its rained hailed and snowed today this was the view through my dinning room window this morning as I waited to go for a walk,
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2284
photos
74
followers
14
following
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
28th January 2020 10:48am
Tags
weather
,
rain
Diana
ace
You have a lovely view Peter 😉
January 28th, 2020
