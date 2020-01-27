Previous
Cathedral View by pcoulson
Cathedral View

This view will soon be unavailable, the space will be filled by the new Medical school part of Lincoln university, the green building is the temporary construction teams offices.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Peter

