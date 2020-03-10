Sign up
Photo 676
Internal Lighting
Noticed the church had its lights on as I passed going to the camera club last night, stopped to take a shot of the light through the stained glass window, it was very dark at the time.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
2
365-5
ILCE-7RM2
10th March 2020 7:07pm
window
church
glass
stained
