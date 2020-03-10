Previous
Internal Lighting by pcoulson
Internal Lighting

Noticed the church had its lights on as I passed going to the camera club last night, stopped to take a shot of the light through the stained glass window, it was very dark at the time.
10th March 2020

Peter

