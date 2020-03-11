Previous
Let it Rain by pcoulson
Let it Rain

Day 2 of my rainbow selfie challenge "Yellow"
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Peter

Peter
Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
WONDERFUL selfie, Peter! I saw the poncho and immediately thought of them on a rainy day at Disneyland! Only THEN did I see the logo...is this the only place in the world that has yellow ponchos?!
March 11th, 2020  
