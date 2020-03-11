Sign up
Photo 677
Let it Rain
Day 2 of my rainbow selfie challenge "Yellow"
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2329
photos
73
followers
14
following
185% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
11th March 2020 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
selfie
,
pom2020
,
rainbow2020
Louise & Ken
ace
WONDERFUL selfie, Peter! I saw the poncho and immediately thought of them on a rainy day at Disneyland! Only THEN did I see the logo...is this the only place in the world that has yellow ponchos?!
March 11th, 2020
