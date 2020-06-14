Previous
Lightcliff Sunset by pcoulson
Photo 772

Lightcliff Sunset

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Sunrise or Sunset" did't fancy getting up at 4:00am so went with a sunset over Lightcliff village cricket ground, not an impressive image but at least I got some colours and patterns.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
