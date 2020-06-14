Sign up
Photo 772
Lightcliff Sunset
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Sunrise or Sunset" did't fancy getting up at 4:00am so went with a sunset over Lightcliff village cricket ground, not an impressive image but at least I got some colours and patterns.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2429
photos
76
followers
13
following
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
Views
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
14th June 2020 9:42pm
Tags
sunset
,
west yorkshire
,
lightcliff
,
52wc-2020-w25
