Photo 893
Cut Crystal Apple
One of my wifes crystal ornaments with three finger lights inside to show off the patterns
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
6
2
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
13th October 2020 8:20pm
crystal
glass
ornament
tabletop
Babs
ace
What a good idea to put finger lights inside the ornament, a great result.
October 13th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
great colors
October 13th, 2020
