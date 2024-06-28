Sign up
Previous
Photo 2229
Sizergh Castle
Sizergh Castle has been the home of the strickland family since 1239, current resident is Henry Hornyold-Strickland the 8th Count delta Catena
Top: Front, Middle: Side view, Bottom: Back Lake view
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
3
4
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th June 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sizergh
,
caslte
Heather
ace
So impressive- both the castle and its grounds! Three great shots, Peter, to capture the different angles on the castle! Fav
June 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Love your collage showing the castle from various aspects!
June 28th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Impressive images of this castle and grounds.
June 28th, 2024
