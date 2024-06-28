Previous
Sizergh Castle by pcoulson
Photo 2229

Sizergh Castle

Sizergh Castle has been the home of the strickland family since 1239, current resident is Henry Hornyold-Strickland the 8th Count delta Catena
Top: Front, Middle: Side view, Bottom: Back Lake view
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Peter

@pcoulson
Heather ace
So impressive- both the castle and its grounds! Three great shots, Peter, to capture the different angles on the castle! Fav
June 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love your collage showing the castle from various aspects!
June 28th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Impressive images of this castle and grounds.
June 28th, 2024  
