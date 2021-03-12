Sign up
Photo 1039
Lockdown Project Completed
1/12th scale plastic kit of Marc Marquez Repsol Honda RC213v 2014 MotoGP motorcycle now completed, see link to when I started it out
https://365project.org/pcoulson/365-5/2021-02-25
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2699
photos
95
followers
14
following
284% complete
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
Views
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th March 2021 10:51am
Tags
motogp
,
plastic-kit
,
marc marquez
,
repsol honda
