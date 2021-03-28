Previous
Next
Out of Focus by pcoulson
Photo 1055

Out of Focus

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 " Out of focus"
the aim to maintain focus on the background radio control unit whilst throwing the forground electronic servo out of focus
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise