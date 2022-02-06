Sign up
Photo 1369
Red Accessories
Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge photo something red, BoB
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
red
,
52wc-2022-w6
Hazel
ace
Very nice Peter!
February 6th, 2022
Peter
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Many thanks for both your comment and Fav Hazel as always its appreciated, clearly Jenny's not mine:)
February 6th, 2022
