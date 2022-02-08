Previous
Happening in every Town by pcoulson
Photo 1371

Happening in every Town

Another entry in this weeks Capture 52, photograph something red, this betting shop is now online.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
