Previous
Next
Smoke Capture by pcoulson
Photo 1373

Smoke Capture

My simple setup for yesterdays shot posted for Heather @365projectorgheatherb camera on a tripod, remote flash on a tripod, flash unit fitted with blinkers to produce a narrow beam of light to highlight the smoke and not light the background, https://365project.org/pcoulson/365-5/2022-02-09
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb There we go Heather simple really
February 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Thank you for sharing Peter, flash photography is a total unknown to me.
February 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise