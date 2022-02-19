Previous
Out the back by pcoulson
Out the back

After the rain and high winds of yesterday we have snow today BoB
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
Annie-Sue ace
sleet which then cleared here - good evidence of your circumstances!
February 19th, 2022  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you Annie-Sue, would have expected it would be worse in Cumbria, late evening turned to rain to wash it away:)
February 19th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson Dudley worse for us than Eunice.
February 19th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A great capture of the snow. Eunice has been on our international news.
February 19th, 2022  
