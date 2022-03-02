Previous
Grey Day by pcoulson
Photo 1393

Grey Day

A grey day in West Yorkshire
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks like the weather here at the moment.
We have had grey skies for weeks.
March 2nd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Great landscape shot. We would love some rain!
March 2nd, 2022  
Peter ace
@onewing Thank you for your comment Babs about 30 minutes after this shot was taken the heavens opened and I got soaked, it continued to rain all day:)
March 2nd, 2022  
