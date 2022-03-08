M62 coach bombing memorial

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 Challenge telling a extraordinary story of something ordinary, this sort of thing was happening all the time in Northern Ireland during the period called The Troubles between 1966 to 1998 but not on the mainland.

4 February 1974 on the M62 motorway in northern England, a 25-pound (11 kg) bomb hidden inside the luggage locker of a coach carrying off-duty British Armed Forces personnel and their family members exploded, killing twelve people (nine soldiers and three civilians the youngest 2years the oldest 28years) and injuring thirty-eight others aboard, the bomb was placed in the coach and detonated by the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA).

Another example of man's inhumanity to man:)