Photo 1409
Colourful Selfie
One day on the swellings down but I'm a little more colourful
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
3
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3075
photos
92
followers
15
following
386% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th March 2022 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
Carole G
ace
That's a real shiner! Glad no permanent damage was caused
March 18th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
could be worse! Will be worse!!
March 18th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Ooohh ouch! You could have had an eye out there!!!
March 18th, 2022
