Photo 1500
Spinning Umbrella
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "include an umbrella in the shot", back home last night from Norfolk, colleted grandson from school this afternoon and gave him my old golf umbrella to play with.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
umbrella
,
52wc-2022-w24
Ingrid
ace
I like the movement in the umbrella, whilst his fingers are very sharp/so not move!
June 17th, 2022
