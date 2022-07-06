Previous
Next
Pink Rosie by pcoulson
Photo 1519

Pink Rosie

We have building work going on all this week I'm struggling to get images to post, this is in our garden
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
416% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
For my personal satisfaction, I'd be happy to find beautiful flowers like this to photograph daily!
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise