Photo 1537
Wood Turning
A little wooden turned pot turned by a friend of ours, lots of lovely detail
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3205
photos
94
followers
15
following
421% complete
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th July 2022 12:53pm
Tags
wood
,
turning
,
52wc-2022-w30
JackieR
ace
Gosh that's beautiful and wonderfully captured here
July 25th, 2022
