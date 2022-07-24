Previous
Next
Inside Detail by pcoulson
Photo 1536

Inside Detail

Macro image of the internals of a small 30amp Electronic Speed Controller for a brushless motor, my entry the with weeks Capture 52 challenge "Detail" BoB
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my, look at all of the detail! Knowing you, you know exactly what each part does.
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise