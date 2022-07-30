Previous
Taking on water by pcoulson
Photo 1542

Taking on water

Steam train taking on water outside the Georgian town of Holt, on the North Norfolk Railway operated almost entirely by volunteers from all walks of life, the line is East Anglia’s premier heritage railway.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

