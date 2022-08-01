Sign up
Photo 1544
Felbrigg Hall
Construction started 1621 in Tudor times and has be added to many times over the years owned by three families since until bequest to the National Trust in 1969,
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3212
photos
94
followers
16
following
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
Views
6
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
1st August 2022 2:43pm
Tags
norfolk
,
architecture
,
felbrigg hall
