Blickling Hall is a stately home of historic importance in Norfolk, England.

The original banqueting hall on the Blickling Estate was built in the 15th century, when the estate was in the possession of Sir John Fastolf. Blickling’s most famous resident was Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII and Queen of England between 1533 and 1536. The Boleyn family owned Blickling,

In 1940, the last private owner of Blickling, Philip Kerr 8th Marquess of Lothian, died and left the house to the National Trust.In 1960 The house underwent a major refurbishment programme to restore the house sympathetically to reflect its history. Blickling opened to the public in 1962