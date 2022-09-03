Sign up
Photo 1577
Sushi Sweets
Candid shot ot our grandchildren at our daughters sharing out sweets that have been made to look like Sushi, clearly little girls get first pick
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
2
0
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3249
photos
93
followers
16
following
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
Tags
sweets
,
sushi
,
candid
,
grandchildren
julia
ace
She looks like she has the control.. boys not looking so impressed..
September 4th, 2022
Heather
ace
That's because her sweater matches the colours of the sushi! A great candid, Peter!
September 4th, 2022
