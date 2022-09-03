Previous
Sushi Sweets by pcoulson
Sushi Sweets

Candid shot ot our grandchildren at our daughters sharing out sweets that have been made to look like Sushi, clearly little girls get first pick
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
julia ace
She looks like she has the control.. boys not looking so impressed..
September 4th, 2022  
Heather ace
That's because her sweater matches the colours of the sushi! A great candid, Peter!
September 4th, 2022  
