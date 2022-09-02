Sign up
Photo 1576
Wasgij?
A jigsaw puzzle not as the picture on the box, so you don't know what the picture is until you have finished the jigsaw good fun yet very challenging.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3247
photos
93
followers
16
following
431% complete
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd September 2022 12:33pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
wasgij?
JackieR
ace
My idea of absolute misery!!! But I've often wondered how the picture on the box transposes to the jigsaw so now I understand!!! Thank yiu
September 2nd, 2022
