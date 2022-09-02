Previous
Wasgij? by pcoulson
Wasgij?

A jigsaw puzzle not as the picture on the box, so you don't know what the picture is until you have finished the jigsaw good fun yet very challenging.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Peter

JackieR ace
My idea of absolute misery!!! But I've often wondered how the picture on the box transposes to the jigsaw so now I understand!!! Thank yiu
September 2nd, 2022  
