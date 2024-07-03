Sign up
Previous
Photo 2234
Rusty Stake
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge " Rust"
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3924
photos
86
followers
16
following
612% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd July 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
rust
,
52wc-2024-w27
Kim Capson
ace
Such an array of textures! Very nice, Peter!
July 3rd, 2024
Peter
ace
@kimmer50
Thank you so much Kim for your comment:)
July 3rd, 2024
