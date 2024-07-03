Previous
Rusty Stake by pcoulson
Photo 2234

Rusty Stake

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge " Rust"
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Kim Capson ace
Such an array of textures! Very nice, Peter!
July 3rd, 2024  
Peter ace
@kimmer50 Thank you so much Kim for your comment:)
July 3rd, 2024  
