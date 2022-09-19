Sign up
Photo 1593
Majestic Swan
The Queen maintained an officially-appointed as the Swan Keeper, posted in remembrance of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
3
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3264
photos
93
followers
16
following
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th September 2022 12:44pm
swan
Lesley
ace
Beautiful shot and tribute
September 19th, 2022
Louise & Ken
How beautiful and graceful!
September 19th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Fabulous !
September 19th, 2022
