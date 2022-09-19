Previous
Majestic Swan by pcoulson
Majestic Swan

The Queen maintained an officially-appointed as the Swan Keeper, posted in remembrance of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lesley ace
Beautiful shot and tribute
September 19th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
How beautiful and graceful!
September 19th, 2022  
Hazel ace
Fabulous !
September 19th, 2022  
