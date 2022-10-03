Sign up
Photo 1607
Blushing Bracket Fungi
Found on my walk this morning
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3278
photos
93
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd October 2022 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
blushing bracket
Heather
ace
I really like the colour tones of both the fungi and the tree trunks. Great spotting and a nice shot, Peter! Fav
October 3rd, 2022
