Photo 1654
Wellholme Park
Shot taken on my mobile phone on route to the start of Brighouse Parkrun I run here every Saturday morning, amazingly as can be seen we still have lots of leaves on the trees in mid November.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3325
photos
90
followers
16
following
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
Views
6
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
19th November 2022 8:50am
Tags
park
,
parkrun
,
brighouse
,
wellholme
