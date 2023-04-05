Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1791
Something New
My entry in this weeks capture 52 "learn something new"
just something produced with two images blended together in Photoshop
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3462
photos
89
followers
15
following
490% complete
View this month »
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
5th April 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
,
52wc-2023-w14
JackieR
ace
oooer, that's creepy and congratulationos on learning a new skill
April 5th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! Amazing texture with this portrait! A great effect! Well done to learn how to do this, Peter!
April 5th, 2023
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you Jackie yes your right will try something else this week:)
April 5th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you Heather, watched a YouTube tutorial first and just got stuck in, have another idea to try its much more involved:)
April 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Great job, it does look rather spooky though.
April 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close