Something New by pcoulson
Photo 1791

Something New

My entry in this weeks capture 52 "learn something new"
just something produced with two images blended together in Photoshop
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Peter

oooer, that's creepy and congratulationos on learning a new skill
April 5th, 2023  
Wow! Amazing texture with this portrait! A great effect! Well done to learn how to do this, Peter!
April 5th, 2023  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you Jackie yes your right will try something else this week:)
April 5th, 2023  
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you Heather, watched a YouTube tutorial first and just got stuck in, have another idea to try its much more involved:)
April 5th, 2023  
Great job, it does look rather spooky though.
April 5th, 2023  
