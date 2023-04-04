Previous
New for Old by pcoulson
New for Old

Lightcliffe old cricket club pavilion making way for the new, the old was 101 years old the new will be red and white similar to the old one when completed in the summer.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Peter

Annie-Sue ace
times change - good record of old and new-in-progress
April 4th, 2023  
Heather ace
Good photos to capture this process, Peter. It will be interesting to see the new, when completed, in comparison to the old.
April 4th, 2023  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment, your absolutely right can’t stop the march of progress:)
April 4th, 2023  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you Heather for your lovely comment rest assured when completed it will be captured:)
April 4th, 2023  
