Photo 1790
New for Old
Lightcliffe old cricket club pavilion making way for the new, the old was 101 years old the new will be red and white similar to the old one when completed in the summer.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
4
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3461
photos
89
followers
15
following
490% complete
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th April 2023 11:40am
Tags
cricket
,
pavilion
,
lightcliffe
Annie-Sue
ace
times change - good record of old and new-in-progress
April 4th, 2023
Heather
ace
Good photos to capture this process, Peter. It will be interesting to see the new, when completed, in comparison to the old.
April 4th, 2023
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment, your absolutely right can’t stop the march of progress:)
April 4th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you Heather for your lovely comment rest assured when completed it will be captured:)
April 4th, 2023
