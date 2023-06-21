Previous
Photographing the Photographer by pcoulson
Photo 1868

Photographing the Photographer

Could not resist taking this candid shot the chap took ages to set up the short, must have been just perfect
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 21st, 2023  
Heather ace
A nice shot of the photographer in that beautiful setting! Those mountains are amazing!
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
