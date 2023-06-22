Previous
Under Instruction by pcoulson
Photo 1869

Under Instruction

These school children were having a wonderful day out on the water, what a great classroom they had to.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Great capture
June 22nd, 2023  
