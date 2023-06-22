Sign up
Photo 1869
Under Instruction
These school children were having a wonderful day out on the water, what a great classroom they had to.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3547
photos
86
followers
17
following
512% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd June 2023 2:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lakeside
,
landscape.
,
watersport
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great capture
June 22nd, 2023
