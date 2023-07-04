Previous
Lavender visitor by pcoulson
Lavender visitor

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge Macro
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
Lovely! You can see the hairs on the bee - and on the lavender!
July 4th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Fabulous capture, Peter!
July 4th, 2023  
Peter ace
@anniesue Many thanks for your lovely comment Annie-Sue:)
July 4th, 2023  
Peter ace
@quietpurplehaze Thank you so much for both your great comment and Fav it’s appreciated as always Hazel:)
July 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a great close up!
July 4th, 2023  
Heather ace
Wow! A super macro shot, Peter! Great focus and detail and wonderful light and bokeh! This is a winner! Fav!
July 4th, 2023  
