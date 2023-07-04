Sign up
Previous
Photo 1880
Lavender visitor
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge Macro
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
6
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3559
photos
85
followers
17
following
515% complete
View this month »
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
Latest from all albums
1874
219
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th July 2023 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
macro
,
52wc-2023-w27
Annie-Sue
ace
Lovely! You can see the hairs on the bee - and on the lavender!
July 4th, 2023
Hazel
ace
Fabulous capture, Peter!
July 4th, 2023
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Many thanks for your lovely comment Annie-Sue:)
July 4th, 2023
Peter
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Thank you so much for both your great comment and Fav it’s appreciated as always Hazel:)
July 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a great close up!
July 4th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! A super macro shot, Peter! Great focus and detail and wonderful light and bokeh! This is a winner! Fav!
July 4th, 2023
