Releasing its Seeds by pcoulson
Photo 1881

Releasing its Seeds

One of our Allium's releasing its seeds
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
July 5th, 2023  
Peter ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much for your lovely comment Diana:)
July 5th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
great crop to come next year!
July 5th, 2023  
