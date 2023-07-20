Sign up
Previous
Photo 1896
In stages
The three stages of surfing on show here, went to the beach to photograph surfers the waves were small but still lots of children and adults still having a go.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
20th July 2023 11:45am
Tags
surfing
