Bude Castle by pcoulson
Photo 1897

Bude Castle

Built in 1830 it is now used as a museum, art gallery and cafe.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Heather ace
Beautiful stonework so well preserved! And a nice shot, Peter, to capture its full length!
July 21st, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
Slightly older than Wray Castle - and less delusion of grandeur!
July 21st, 2023  
