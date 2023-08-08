Previous
Wet Practice by pcoulson
Photo 1913

Wet Practice

It rained all through Saturdays timed practice at Donington Park MotoGP meeting
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
524% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Great capture
August 8th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
this one really tells the story of racing in the wet! PS you put that the Kaiser Chiefs were at Silverstone.
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise