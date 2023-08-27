Previous
Stonework by pcoulson
Photo 1932

Stonework

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Patterns" Stone work around a window in an old mill
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

This is a super shot, Peter! Yes, patterns around the window and a fabulous reflection overlaid with the white grid! Fav!
August 27th, 2023  
A nice shot
August 27th, 2023  
