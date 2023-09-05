Previous
The President by pcoulson
Photo 1941

The President

One of our variaties of Clematis in our garden, out again testing my old Sony A350 digital camera
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
531% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
What a stunning colour! Great capture, Peter, to show the textures of the petals and the great detail of the stamen. Fav!
September 5th, 2023  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much for both your lovely comment and Fav its appreciated as always Heather, looking at the results obtained with this old camera makes one would why I felt the need to replace it, lol:)
September 5th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
such a rich colour!!
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise