Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1941
The President
One of our variaties of Clematis in our garden, out again testing my old Sony A350 digital camera
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
3
2
Embed Code
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3624
photos
80
followers
17
following
531% complete
View this month »
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
DSLR-A350
Taken
5th September 2023 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
clematis
,
the president
Heather
ace
What a stunning colour! Great capture, Peter, to show the textures of the petals and the great detail of the stamen. Fav!
September 5th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you so much for both your lovely comment and Fav its appreciated as always Heather, looking at the results obtained with this old camera makes one would why I felt the need to replace it, lol:)
September 5th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
such a rich colour!!
September 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
