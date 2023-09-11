Previous
Lake Windermere by pcoulson
Photo 1947

Lake Windermere

Viewed from near the boat jetties in Bowness on Windermere on a grey day in the beautiful Lake District. BoB
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful. I haven't been there for such a long time
September 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this wonderful setting. Beautifully composed and captured. Great foreground and cloudscape.
September 11th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
You can't see me - but I'm sure I'm waving! ;-)
September 11th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely scene
September 11th, 2023  
