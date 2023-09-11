Sign up
Lake Windermere
Viewed from near the boat jetties in Bowness on Windermere on a grey day in the beautiful Lake District. BoB
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Peter
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th September 2023 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
windermere
,
bowness on windermere "lake district
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful. I haven't been there for such a long time
September 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this wonderful setting. Beautifully composed and captured. Great foreground and cloudscape.
September 11th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
You can't see me - but I'm sure I'm waving! ;-)
September 11th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely scene
September 11th, 2023
