Photo 1955
Along the Canal
Walking the canal between rain showers
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3638
photos
81
followers
17
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th September 2023 3:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
canal
Diana
Perfect capture and scene, wonderful framing too Peter.
September 19th, 2023
