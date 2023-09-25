Previous
Greetstone Stairs by pcoulson
Photo 1961

Greetstone Stairs

Grade I listed stepped pathway, archway and section of the close wall of Lincoln, dating back to the13th century, another shot take on Saturday
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A great capture, Peter, of the archway, the stonework, and those well-worn steps! So much history here!
September 25th, 2023  
