Previous
Photo 1961
Greetstone Stairs
Grade I listed stepped pathway, archway and section of the close wall of Lincoln, dating back to the13th century, another shot take on Saturday
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
architecture
,
lincoln
,
greetstone stairs
Heather
ace
A great capture, Peter, of the archway, the stonework, and those well-worn steps! So much history here!
September 25th, 2023
