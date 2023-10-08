Previous
I.C.M. Sunset by pcoulson
Photo 1974

I.C.M. Sunset

Went out to capture the sunset bit of a letdown, colours only below the treeline so played with intentional camera movement
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A great result, Peter! You captured the sunset so well in the lines of the trees! Fav
October 8th, 2023  
