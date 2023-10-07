Previous
Hoverfly by pcoulson
Photo 1973

Hoverfly

Out looking for butterflies ended up with hoverflies
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely shot fav
October 7th, 2023  
Peter ace
@Dawn Many thanks Dawn for your comment and Fav it’s much appreciated:)
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise