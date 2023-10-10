Previous
Broken Parts by pcoulson
Photo 1976

My enty in this Capture 52 challenge "Broken"
my grass strimmer head unit tab snapped off, this stopped play strimming my lawn today
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Peter

@pcoulson
Photo Details

