Previous
Photo 1977
White Rose
No time for photography today just a quick shot from the garden
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3660
photos
81
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th October 2023 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
rose
Heather
ace
Nice, Peter! So many frilly white petals looking lovely against your dof.
October 11th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you Heather for your lovely comment:)
October 11th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very pretty
October 11th, 2023
