White Rose by pcoulson
Photo 1977

White Rose

No time for photography today just a quick shot from the garden
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather
Nice, Peter! So many frilly white petals looking lovely against your dof.
October 11th, 2023  
Peter
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you Heather for your lovely comment:)
October 11th, 2023  
Lesley
Very pretty
October 11th, 2023  
