Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1978
National Grid Helicopter
National Grid helicopter checking the 400 kV power transmission lines flew over my head on my walk this afternoon.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3661
photos
81
followers
17
following
541% complete
View this month »
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th October 2023 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
helicopter
,
national grid
Babs
ace
What a sharp picture. It looks so good against the blue sky.
October 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Looks great against the sky
October 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close