National Grid Helicopter by pcoulson
National Grid Helicopter

National Grid helicopter checking the 400 kV power transmission lines flew over my head on my walk this afternoon.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Babs ace
What a sharp picture. It looks so good against the blue sky.
October 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looks great against the sky
October 12th, 2023  
