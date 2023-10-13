Previous
Just a scratch by pcoulson
Photo 1979

Just a scratch

We have building work going on at home, unfortunately the bricklayer hit the drivers door on my car moving the cement mixer, he came to let me know with the words its just a scratch,
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise